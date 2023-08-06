(CNN) — It has been the hottest summer on record, and according to scientists, it won’t be the last. As the planet warms, experts say picking the right clothing to beat the heat will be critical to your health and well-being.

“If you’re making the wrong clothing choices, it can not only contribute to skin complications such as irritation, chafing and heat rash, but it can also contribute to heat exhaustion,” said Houston dermatologist Dr. Rajani Katta, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Dermatology.