Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" is one of the best-known artworks in the world, famous for its beauty as well as the mystery surrounding the identity of the model and the location painted behind her.

A source of debate for centuries, the town of Buriano, in the Tuscany region of Italy, is so convinced the bridge behind Mona Lisa is the Ponte Buriano that they've made it a key feature of their local tourism campaign, even laying claim to the bridge on the town's welcome sign.