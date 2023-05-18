featured Here are Wisconsin's top baby names of 2022 Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The toes of a baby are seen July 29, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Wondering what the top baby names of 2022 were? The Social Security Administration has released the most popular names of the past year.COPYRIGHT 2023 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Eric Gay, Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Henry has overtaken Oliver to become the most popular name for a baby in Wisconsin in 2022, according to new data from the Social Security Administration.With 336 babies being named Henry in the state in 2022, Henry narrowly beat the 334 babies named Oliver for the top spot. Coming in at number three was Liam with 302 babies being given the name.Oliver had previously been the top name for male babies born in Wisconsin every year since 2018.The top female name in the state last year -- for the third year in a row -- was Charlotte, with 240 babies sharing the name. Coming in at second was Olivia with 222 babies and Evelyn at 221.The top 10 names for male babies and the corresponding number of babies with the name is as follows:Henry (336)Oliver (334)Liam (302)Theodore (284)Noah (246)Owen (243)Jack (236)Levi (228)William (206)Leo (200)The top 10 list for female babies is as follows:Charlotte (240)Olivia (222)Evelyn (221)Amelia (214)Emma (206)Nora (178)Sophia (177)Eleanor (170)Harper (168)Hazel (163)Nationwide, Liam was the most popular name for male babies for the sixth year in a row, while Olivia was the top pick for female babies for a fourth consecutive year.For a full breakdown of the data, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Given Names Names Madison Wisconsin Charlotte Henry Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Man in Green County incident found safe, arrested after four-hour negotiation Couple finds east Madison home they recently bought vandalized, police say Reedsburg mayor shares community's heartache as residents grapple with deaths of student, teacher 'The Wienermobile is tradition': Madisonians are being frank about Oscar Mayer switching to 'Frankmobile' Common Council approves rezoning for Hilldale expansion Latest News $10K signature bond set for woman charged in deadly Richland County crash Father, son dead in apparent murder-suicide in Boscobel, police say Wisconsin Republican leaders at odds over local government aid bill, putting it at risk Judge signals hesitance to shut down pipeline, pleads with Wisconsin tribe to work with oil company Celebrating Syttende Mai and more: planning your weekend In the 608 More News