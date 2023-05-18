Baby Names

MADISON, Wis. -- Henry has overtaken Oliver to become the most popular name for a baby in Wisconsin in 2022, according to new data from the Social Security Administration.

With 336 babies being named Henry in the state in 2022, Henry narrowly beat the 334 babies named Oliver for the top spot. Coming in at number three was Liam with 302 babies being given the name.

