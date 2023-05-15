The humble baguette is the epitome of French baking. The perfect loaf, delicately crusty outside, soft and airy inside, is worth the airfare to Paris all on its own.

But while its ingredients may be simple, its preparation can be an art form -- something recognized annually when judges gather to anoint the French capital's best bread at the "Grand Prix de la Baguette de Tradition Francaise de la Ville De Paris" contest.