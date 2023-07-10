He left Japan and learned how to make tacos in Mexico. Now he owns the hottest taco truck in Tokyo

Tokyo (CNN) — Furuya Yamato is always in motion.

On weekends in Tokyo, you’ll find the bearded, pony-tailed 50-year-old behind the counter of his food truck, Tacos 3hermanos, where hundreds of faithful customers line up and wait for a rare delicacy in Japan: authentic Mexican street tacos.