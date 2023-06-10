Giant rubber duck deflated in Hong Kong’s harbor amid fierce heat

People visit the installation "Double Ducks" by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman after one of the ducks was deflated at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on June 10.

 Dale de la Rey/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — One of two giant rubber ducks on display in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor was deflated on Saturday to protect it from sweltering temperatures.

Organizers said they made the decision to deflate the duck just one day after the pair arrived in the harbor, after an inspection found that its surface had stretched in the hot weather.

CNN’s Oscar Holland contributed reporting. Additional reporting by Reuters.