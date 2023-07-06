(CNN) — Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst is stepping down after three years at the Richemont-owned brand, the label confirmed in a press release. Her last show for the label will be on September 28.

No successor has been named, though Chloé has hired Chemena Kamali, a former Saint Laurent design director for women’s ready-to-wear, to lead a parallel design studio at the label. When approached by the Business of Fashion, Chloé declined to comment on whether Kamali would become its next creative director.