Future airplanes must meet stricter accessibility standards, but not for years

Single-aisle airliners will eventually be required to have larger lavatories.

 Wirestock/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — Manufacturers and airlines now have more than a decade to make bathrooms large enough for wheelchair users on the most common type of airliners under a new Department of Transportation rule issued on Wednesday.

The rule applies only to new single-aisle planes delivered 12 years from now. It does not require retrofitting existing planes with a larger bathroom.