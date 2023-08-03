London (CNN) — The baby grand piano belonging to “Queen” frontman Freddie Mercury has been unveiled as the central lot in a new auction held at Sotheby’s in London.

Bought in 1975 and imported to England from Japan, Mercury’s Yamaha G2 is estimated to fetch between £2-£3 million ($2.5-$3.8 million) when it goes under the hammer in September. It was the instrument he used to compose the seminal track “Bohemian Rhapsody” that same year.