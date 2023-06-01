Forward Madison FC launches Pride collection to benefit OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 1, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Forward Madison FC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Forward Madison FC has launched a collection of pride merchandise to benefit the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center.The collection includes t-shirts, hats, a hoodie, a koozie, a scarf, stickers and a button. A 2023 Pride Top will also be available beginning Saturday, the team said.As part of the fundraiser, 25% of proceeds will benefit the community center's MAGIC Pride Festival on Aug. 1.Pride Tops worn by players will also be auctioned off; all of those proceeds will benefit OutReach.Take a closer look at a few of our 2023 Pride Capsule items!🌈 With 25% of proceeds going back to @OutReachLGBT your purchases help fund their Magic Pride Festival and ,in turn, touches the lives of countless LGBTQ+ folks in our community!🙌 More here: https://t.co/EO5DdrNhBD pic.twitter.com/bHY3dRaAr0— Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) June 1, 2023Forward Madison is also hosting a Pride Night on Saturday.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Forward Madison Fc Forward Madison Outreach Lgbtq+ Community Center Pride Pride Month Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Best of Madison 2023 Vote Now Should 'Low Mow May' grow on us? Expert cuts in 'It'll never be closed for me': Anisa Scott's family reacts as court cases come to a close James "Chris" Fargen Madison man accused of selling cocaine sentenced to five years in prison Latest News Forward Madison FC launches Pride collection to benefit OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center Wisconsin delegation splits over debt ceiling vote McFarland police looking for possible witness to Memorial Day drive-by shooting UW Carbone Cancer Center receives $11 million grant for prostate cancer research One person killed in two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office says More News