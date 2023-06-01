Forward Madison FC launches Pride collection to benefit OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center
Courtesy: Forward Madison FC.

MADISON, Wis. -- Forward Madison FC has launched a collection of pride merchandise to benefit the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center.

The collection includes t-shirts, hats, a hoodie, a koozie, a scarf, stickers and a button. A 2023 Pride Top will also be available beginning Saturday, the team said.

Tags