Want to be top tomato with your gang? Bake up this homestyle Tuna Melt Casserole that's packed with comforting corkscrew macaroni bathed in melty swiss cheese and topped with fresh tomatoes and they'll love it and you!
What You'll Need
1 (16-ounce) package corkscrew macaroni
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
3 cups milk
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided
3 (6-ounce) cans tuna, drained, flaked
2 tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
What to Do
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large saucepan of boiling salted water, cook pasta 7 minutes, or until al dente. Drain well and return to pot; set aside.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually stir in milk; increase heat to medium-high and cook until mixture thickens, stirring occasionally. Remove saucepan from heat and add 1-1/2 cups cheese, stirring until melted.
Add cheese sauce and tuna to pasta in pot; toss until evenly mixed. Transfer mixture to baking dish. Arrange tomato slices on top, overlapping if necessary. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Cover baking dish with foil and bake 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.
Notes
Elbow or shell macaroni will work just fine.
