Want to be top tomato with your gang? Bake up this homestyle Tuna Melt Casserole that's packed with comforting corkscrew macaroni bathed in melty swiss cheese and topped with fresh tomatoes and they'll love it and you!

What You'll Need

  • 1 (16-ounce) package corkscrew macaroni
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 cups milk
  • 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided
  • 3 (6-ounce) cans tuna, drained, flaked
  • 2 tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices