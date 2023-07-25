Mr. Food: Slow-Cooker French Dip Sandwiches Mr. Food Mr. Food Jul 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trying to keep your kitchen cool during the heat of summer? This is one slow cooker recipe that's sure to help! COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Trying to keep your kitchen cool during the heat of summer? This is one slow cooker recipe that's sure to help!What You'll Need1 (3- to 4-pound) top chuck roast2 cups beef broth1/2 cup soy sauce1 teaspoon dried rosemary1 teaspoon dried thyme1 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon black pepper1 bay leaf8 French or sub rolls, split in halfWhat to DoPlace roast in a 3-quart slow cooker. In a medium bowl, combine beef broth, soy sauce and spices; pour over roast.Cover and cook on LOW 8 hours or until meat is very tender. Remove meat from broth; place on a cutting board, and shred with 2 forks, removing any fat or grizzle.Place meat evenly on rolls. Strain broth and pour into bowls for dipping or spooning over the tender-as-can-be meat.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Food Follow Mr. Food Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 2-year-old grandson of Bucks coach Adrian Griffin dies in Illinois Madison police say argument over money led to father shooting, killing son 'I'm disappointed': Criticism, praise from state leaders after SSM Health stops gender-affirming surgeries Victims in East Washington Avenue motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash identified Moviegoers have spotted a blooper in ‘Oppenheimer’ Latest News Cooling centers open across southern Wisconsin amid heatwave Man arrested for trespassing in fraternity house Car with bullet holes found after reports of shots fired Madison man arrested on child pornography charges Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in the US at $820 million More News