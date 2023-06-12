Mr. Food: Mediterranean Ravioli with Feta Mr. Food Mr. Food Jun 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our Mediterranean Ravioli with Feta is a budget-friendly way to make delicious Mediterranean food at home! COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Our Mediterranean Ravioli with Feta is a budget-friendly way to make delicious Mediterranean food at home!What You'll Need1 (24-ounce) package frozen cheese ravioli1/4 cup olive oil3 tomatoes, chopped1/2 cup chopped onion3 cloves garlic, minced1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon black pepper2 cups fresh spinach1/4 cup sliced black olives1/4 cup crumbled feta cheeseWhat to DoCook ravioli according to package directions; drain well and set aside.Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil until hot but not smoking. Cook tomatoes, onion, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper 8 minutes or until tomatoes start to break down.Add ravioli, spinach, and olives and simmer 5 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with feta cheese and serve.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Food Follow Mr. Food Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Cassville man dead after Thursday crash, woman arrested New Madison bus routes bring mixed feelings Strong front nine helps Stricker to first AmFam Champ win on record-breaking weekend Best of Madison 2023 Vote Now AP Sources: Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," died of suicide Latest News Justice delayed: 3 states remove all time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits Lisa Kvistad begins work as MMSD interim superintendent Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86 Midwest's first mouse-sized art installation squeaks into Hilldale Madison police find loaded gun, cocaine after chase More News