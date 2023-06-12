Our Mediterranean Ravioli with Feta is a budget-friendly way to make delicious Mediterranean food at home!

What You'll Need

  • 1 (24-ounce) package frozen cheese ravioli
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 3 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 cups fresh spinach
  • 1/4 cup sliced black olives
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese