Mr. Food: Frozen Margarita Pie Mr. Food Mr. Food Jul 11, 2023 It's time to get into vacation mode with our Frozen Strawberry Margarita Pie! What You'll Need1 1/2 cups finely crushed pretzels1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, melted1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk1/3 cup frozen margarita mix concentrate, thawed (from a 6-ounce can)2 drops red food color2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed1 cup sliced fresh strawberriesWhat to DoIn a medium bowl, combine pretzels and butter; mix well. Press mixture firmly into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate, forming a crust. Chill at least 1 hour. In another medium bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, margarita mix, and food color until well blended. Gently fold in whipped topping and strawberries until well combined.Pour into pretzel pie crust and freeze at least 4 hours, or until firm. Serve or cover and keep frozen until ready to enjoy. Test Kitchen TipsFancy it up! Make our Frozen Strawberry Margarita Pie the talk of the block by garnishing the top with a bit more whipped topping, along with sliced limes and juicy strawberries.