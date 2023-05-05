In a large skillet over medium-high heat cook beef and onion, stirring until beef crumbles and is no longer pink; drain.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Stir tomato sauce, corn, enchilada sauce, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper into meat mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and cook uncovered 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Place half of tortillas in bottom of baking dish. Spoon half of beef mixture over tortillas; sprinkle with 1 cup cheese. Repeat layers with remaining tortillas and beef mixture.
Bake 10 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; bake an additional 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Notes
Fiesta corn is corn with chopped red and green bell peppers. If you can't find it in your local supermarket, plain corn will work just fine.
As an option, add a dollop of sour cream and chopped fresh cilantro for extra layers of flavor.
Add a little heat to this dish by substituting equal amounts of Monterey Jack cheese with peppers for the Cheddar. Green chili peppers add nice color as well as a bit more spice! And the best part is that more or less can be added depending on your taste!
