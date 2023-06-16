Mr. Food: Dinosaur Ribs Mr. Food Mr. Food Jun 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save These larger-than-life hearty ribs are not only big on size but on taste, too! COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. These larger-than-life hearty ribs are not only big on size but on taste, too!What You'll Need1 tablespoon ground cumin1 tablespoon dried oregano1 tablespoon dried thyme1 tablespoon chili powder1 tablespoon garlic powder1 teaspoon salt6 to 7 pounds beef back ribs, trimmed and cut into individual ribs3/4 cup barbecue sauceWhat to DoPreheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a large roasting pan with aluminum foil then place a roasting rack in pan. Coat rack with cooking spray. In a small bowl, combine cumin, oregano, thyme, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt; mix well. Rub seasoning mixture evenly over ribs. Place ribs on roasting rack, overlapping them if necessary. Roast uncovered 1 hour. Brush ribs with barbecue sauce and roast, uncovered, 25 to 30 more minutes, or until ribs are tender and cooked through. Serve immediately.NoteServe with additional barbecue sauce on the side.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Food Follow Mr. Food Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Search for missing 13-year-old continues on outskirts of Devil's Lake State Park Local businesses work to support law enforcement in search for missing Sauk Co. teen Dane County Board approves resolution to make county sanctuary for trans, nonbinary people District concludes investigation into harassment, bullying allegations within Middleton football team For Madison mother and daughter, coinciding cancer battles have strengthened their inseparable bond Latest News Gov. Evers, state Black leaders raise Juneteenth flag over Capitol Pittsburgh synagogue shooter found guilty of killing 11 in the deadliest attack on Jews in US history Man suffers life-threatening injuries after truck rolls over south of Brodhead Biden taps Dr. Mandy Cohen for top role as next CDC director Madison fire crews respond to early morning dumpster fire at west side apartment complex More News