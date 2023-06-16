These larger-than-life hearty ribs are not only big on size but on taste, too!

What You'll Need

  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 tablespoon dried thyme
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 6 to 7 pounds beef back ribs, trimmed and cut into individual ribs
  • 3/4 cup barbecue sauce