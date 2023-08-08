Looking for a budget friendly, fast, and delicious way to feed the kids now that school is back in session? Our Deep Dish Pizza Casserole is just what you need!
What You'll Need
1 pound ground beef
1 1/2 cups spaghetti sauce
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 cup frozen bell peppers and onions, thawed and drained
1 (10-ounce) can refrigerated pizza dough
12 slices mozzarella cheese, divided
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
What to Do
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, brown beef, stirring until meat crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain off pan drippings. Stir in spaghetti sauce, Italian seasoning, and onion and pepper mixture and cook until heated through.
Meanwhile, unroll pizza dough and press into bottom and halfway up sides of baking dish (see Notes). Line pizza dough with 6 slices of mozzarella cheese. Top with meat mixture. Place remaining 6 slices of cheese over meat filling and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until crust is golden and cheese begins to bubble up. Cool 5 minutes before cutting into squares and serving.
Test Kitchen Tips:
Make sure to push the pizza crust up the sides of your baking dish so the delicious pizza filling will bubble up inside the crispy crust. And if you like your pizza with more toppings, add pepperoni or crumbled, cooked sausage for extra taste!
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.