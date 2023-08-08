Looking for a budget friendly, fast, and delicious way to feed the kids now that school is back in session? Our Deep Dish Pizza Casserole is just what you need!

What You'll Need

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1/2 cups spaghetti sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 cup frozen bell peppers and onions, thawed and drained
  • 1 (10-ounce) can refrigerated pizza dough
  • 12 slices mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese