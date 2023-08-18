Mr. Food: Chunky Cinnamon Applesauce Mr. Food Mr. Food Aug 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our Chunky Cinnamon Applesauce is a perfect go-along with anything from pork chops to potato pancakes! COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Our Chunky Cinnamon Applesauce is a perfect go-along with anything from pork chops to potato pancakes!What You'll Need8 apples, peeled, cored, and cut into chunks (See tip)1/2 cup apple juice1/2 cup packed light brown sugar1 cinnamon stickWhat to DoIn a soup pot over medium-high heat, combine all ingredients. Bring to a boil.Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 30 to 35 minutes or until desired texture, stirring occasionally.Remove cinnamon stick. Allow applesauce to cool then cover and chill until ready to serve.Test Kitchen TipI think this works out best if you use a variety of apples. You see, the mixture of the tart and sweet apples adds a depth to the applesauce that makes it really stand out. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Food Follow Mr. Food Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'She thought it had been her fault': Madison pastor charged with sexually assaulting young girl multiple times Cyclist dies after being thrown from bike near Devil's Lake State Park, officials say Fennimore high school athletics handed one-year probation over wrestling camp poster Trio of Dane County Board Supervisors resign Two 13-year-olds, 10-year-old arrested for trying to steal cars on Madison's north side Latest News Cross Plains Fire Department responds to garbage truck fire Still time to help 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies for Dane County students Wisconsin Herd to hold open tryout next month State Patrol launches Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign Dane County Sheriff's Office searching for man declared AWOL from Jail Diversion program More News