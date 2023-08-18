Our Chunky Cinnamon Applesauce is a perfect go-along with anything from pork chops to potato pancakes!

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Our Chunky Cinnamon Applesauce is a perfect go-along with anything from pork chops to potato pancakes!

What You'll Need

  • 8 apples, peeled, cored, and cut into chunks (See tip)
  • 1/2 cup apple juice
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 cinnamon stick