We know you're always looking for one pot dinner recipes that keep the menu fresh and fun. Well, our Braised Mediterranean Beef is a one-pot recipe full of comfort, flavor, and flair!

What You'll Need

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 3 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 1-1/2-inch cubes
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 3 celery stalks, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 (28-ounce) cans Italian-style stewed tomatoes
  • 1 cup dry red wine
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper