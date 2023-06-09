Mr. Food: Braised Mediterranean Beef Mr. Food Mr. Food Jun 9, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We know you're always looking for one pot dinner recipes that keep the menu fresh and fun. Well, our Braised Mediterranean Beef is a one-pot recipe full of comfort, flavor, and flair! COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. We know you're always looking for one pot dinner recipes that keep the menu fresh and fun. Well, our Braised Mediterranean Beef is a one-pot recipe full of comfort, flavor, and flair!What You'll Need1/4 cup vegetable oil3 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 1-1/2-inch cubes2 onions, chopped3 celery stalks, diced4 cloves garlic, minced2 (28-ounce) cans Italian-style stewed tomatoes1 cup dry red wine1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley1 teaspoon dried oregano1 teaspoon salt3/4 teaspoon black pepperWhat to DoIn a soup pot over medium-high heat, heat oil until hot; brown beef on all sides. Add onions, celery, and garlic, and sauté 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil.Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 hours or until beef is fork-tender.Serving SuggestionRound out the meal by serving this over a heaping helping of either buttered noodles or mashed potatoes. Either way it will ensure you won’t leave any of the flavor-packed sauce behind.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Food Follow Mr. Food Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Records: Detective fired months after losing race for Dane County Sheriff It's the sweet smell of success for one Wisconsin cheese factory Former GOP Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels sues organizer who says he wasn't paid Best of Madison 2023 Vote Now Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge set to join Madison’s northside this fall Latest News Gun, gun safe stolen from apartment on Madison's far east side Teens robbed at East Towne Mall bus stop after refusing to buy marijuana Supreme Court voting rights ruling stuns minority voters, who hope it expands their representation UW System Regents re-elect Walsh, Bogost as president and vice president Wisconsin among ten states accusing crypto exhange Coinbase of violating securities law More News