Mr. Food: Blueberry Lemonade Mr. Food Mr. Food Jul 31, 2023

Have a taste of your childhood favorite with our Blueberry Lemonade! This is a super easy way to keep refreshed under the summer sun.

What You'll Need
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup water
1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (4 to 5 large lemons)
3 cups ice cubes
4 cups sparkling water or club soda

What to Do
In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, water, blueberries, and lemon zest. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then simmer 8 to 10 minutes or until blueberries start to burst, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and pour through a fine sieve, discarding blueberry skins. Let blueberry mixture cool.

In a large pitcher, combine blueberry syrup, lemon juice, and ice; mix well. When ready to serve, stir in the sparkling water.

Serving Suggestion!
Fancy up each glass by topping them with a sprig of fresh mint, a slice of lemon and a few extra blue berries.