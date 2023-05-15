Brighten up your lunchtime with this Berry Grape Chicken Salad!

What You'll Need

  • 1 cup red seedless grapes, sliced in half
  • 1 cup green seedless grapes, sliced in half
  • 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/2 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1 red apple, cored and cut into 1/2 inch chunks
  • 2 cups chicken, cooked and cut into chunks
  • 3 stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cups vanilla yogurt