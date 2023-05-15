Mr. Food: Berry Grape Chicken Salad Mr. Food Mr. Food May 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brighten up your lunchtime with this Berry Grape Chicken Salad! COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Brighten up your lunchtime with this Berry Grape Chicken Salad!What You'll Need1 cup red seedless grapes, sliced in half1 cup green seedless grapes, sliced in half1/2 cup fresh blueberries1/2 cup fresh raspberries1 red apple, cored and cut into 1/2 inch chunks2 cups chicken, cooked and cut into chunks3 stalks celery, chopped1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped1 1/2 cups vanilla yogurtWhat to DoIn a large bowl, combine all ingredients; mix gently until well combined and everything is evenly coated. Serve on individual plates or a serving platter.NotesIf you're serving this on a platter, we suggest lining it with some leaf lettuce first, for a fancier look!COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Food Follow Mr. Food Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Janesville woman arrested after kids found unattended in 'deplorable' living conditions NTSB to conduct safety investigation after crash that killed middle school girl 'I know what it is when I see it': Lawmaker speaks on obscene material bills on For the Record I-90/94 West back open from Camp Douglas to Oakdale after crash Longtime State Street retailer opens up about success and failure in a new book Latest News Wisconsin's budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus Janesville firefighters rescue bunny from storm drain Fall River home considered a total loss after fire Wisconsin environmental regulators settle wastewater lawsuit with large dairy farm Occupied home in SE Madison hit by bullet, police say; no injuries reported More News