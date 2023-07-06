Get the recipe at mrfood.com and channel3000.com

We teamed a pasta salad with a tuna salad to come up with this dish that's summertime-perfect and very budget-friendly. Our Tuna Twist is a new take on an old recipe that's great for a light summer dinner. Or you can take this tuna pasta salad to a picnic or potluck (where it'll be the first thing to disappear!).

What You'll Need

  • 1/2 pound twist pasta
  • 2 cups mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (12-ounce) can tuna, drained and flaked
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas, thawed
  • 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

