We teamed a pasta salad with a tuna salad to come up with this dish that's summertime-perfect and very budget-friendly. Our Tuna Twist is a new take on an old recipe that's great for a light summer dinner. Or you can take this tuna pasta salad to a picnic or potluck (where it'll be the first thing to disappear!).
What You'll Need
1/2 pound twist pasta
2 cups mayonnaise
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 (12-ounce) can tuna, drained and flaked
1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas, thawed
2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
1/2 cup chopped red onion
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
What to Do
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, rinse, and drain again.
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, vinegar, and pepper; mix well. Add pasta and remaining ingredients. Toss until well combined; cover, and chill at least 2 hours before serving.
Notes
If you love our Tuna Twist, then we're sure you'll love our collection of Divine Deli Salads!
What You'll Need1/2 pound twist pasta2 cups mayonnaise1/4 cup apple cider vinegar1/4 teaspoon black pepper1 (12-ounce) can tuna, drained and flaked1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas, thawed2 celery stalks, thinly sliced1/2 cup chopped red onion2 tablespoons chopped fresh dillWhat to DoCook pasta according to package directions; drain, rinse, and drain again. In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, vinegar, and pepper; mix well. Add pasta and remaining ingredients. Toss until well combined; cover, and chill at least 2 hours before serving.NotesIf you love our Tuna Twist, then we're sure you'll love our collection of Divine Deli Salads! Our Tuna Twist is a perfect picnic recipe because it's easy to make ahead and tastes great chilled. Check our our Perfect Picnic Menu: 50+ Make Ahead Picnic Recipes for even more picnic food suggestions!
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.