What happens when you combine the deliciousness of French toast with the sweetness of strawberry cheesecake? You get a breakfast recipe that is nothing short of amazing! The best part? This recipe can be made ahead of time, so that you can just heat 'em up, and head on out! There's no excuse to miss breakfast, especially when it's this good!
What You'll Need
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons strawberry jelly
1 egg yolk
3/4 cup sugar, divided
22 slices white bread, crusts removed
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
4 tablespoons butter, melted
Syrup (optional)
Sliced strawberries and blueberries for topping (optional)
What to Do
In a medium bowl mix together the cream cheese, strawberry jelly, egg yolk, and 1/4 cup sugar until smooth; set aside.
With a rolling pin, roll out each slice of bread so it’s about ¼-inch thick. Spread cream cheese mixture over bread, distributing evenly. Roll up each slice jellyroll-style and place seam-side down on a baking sheet.
In a shallow dish, combine remaining 1/2 cup sugar and the cinnamon. Brush melted butter over rollups then roll them in the cinnamon-sugar mixture, until completely coated. Repeat with remaining rollups, returning them to baking sheet after coating.
Cover and freeze at least 2 hours or up to 2 months.
Just before serving, preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Bake rollups 10 to 12 minutes or until golden. Serve as is, or topped with syrup, and/or berries.
Test Kitchen Tip
Did you know these heat really well in an air fryer or toaster oven? That makes them perfect for the older kids in the morning or as a fun after school snack.