What happens when you combine the deliciousness of French toast with the sweetness of strawberry cheesecake? You get a breakfast recipe that is nothing short of amazing! The best part? This recipe can be made ahead of time, so that you can just heat 'em up, and head on out! There's no excuse to miss breakfast, especially when it's this good! 

What You'll Need

  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons strawberry jelly
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 3/4 cup sugar, divided
  • 22 slices white bread, crusts removed
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • Syrup (optional)
  • Sliced strawberries and blueberries for topping (optional)

