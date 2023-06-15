We've got the summer sausage recipe that will make you feel like a kid at the fair. It's super easy to make and tastes delicious. Our State Fair Sausage Packets are an oven-friendly recipe, but they're also perfect for the grill! Your stomach will rumble in anticipation, but luckily, you won't have to wait in line for this summer sausage recipe!
What You'll Need
1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced thinly
1 green bell pepper, seeded and sliced thinly
1/2 onion, sliced thinly
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 pound Italian sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup spaghetti sauce
What to Do
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cut 4 (12-inch-square) pieces of aluminum foil.
In a medium bowl, combine red and green bell peppers, onion, garlic powder, and black pepper; toss until evenly coated. Divide vegetable mixture evenly onto center of each piece of foil.
Place sausage evenly over vegetables. Spoon spaghetti sauce evenly over sausage and vegetables. Slightly overlap the edges of the foil, creating a packet. Make sure to leave enough room for steam to circulate while cooking. Secure the seams and place packets on a baking sheet.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until sausage is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Open packets carefully, as steam will be very hot. You can enjoy this right out of the foil, campfire style, or you serve it in a bowl.
Serving Suggestio
Take this over the top by spooning this into a toasted hoagie roll. It’ll be like you’re at the state fair without all the chaos or high prices.