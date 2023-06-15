We've got the summer sausage recipe that will make you feel like a kid at the fair. It's super easy to make and tastes delicious. Our State Fair Sausage Packets are an oven-friendly recipe, but they're also perfect for the grill!

We've got the summer sausage recipe that will make you feel like a kid at the fair. It's super easy to make and tastes delicious. Our State Fair Sausage Packets are an oven-friendly recipe, but they're also perfect for the grill! Your stomach will rumble in anticipation, but luckily, you won't have to wait in line for this summer sausage recipe! 

What You'll Need

  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced thinly
  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and sliced thinly
  • 1/2 onion, sliced thinly
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 pound Italian sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cup spaghetti sauce