Our Shrimp Mac 'n' Cheese is a seaside version of that classic comfort dish. The shrimp gives it an added flavor of summer, but this creamy, dreamy mac and cheese recipe is perfect all year round. One bite, and we know this is going to be your new favorite. It's an all new mac and cheese dinner sensation that you'll want again and again.
When it comes to comfort food, you can't beat a good seafood mac and cheese recipe. This is one delivers! Using both cheddar and mozzarella, tasty shrimp, and a buttery cracker topping, you will be in heaven as soon as you start eating. To learn how to make this shrimp mac, simply watch the video and follow along with the easy directions below.
What You'll Need
1 pound pasta shells
6 tablespoons butter, divided
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon seafood seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 cups milk
3 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup coarsely crushed butter crackers
1 pound cooked and peeled medium-sized shrimp
Shrimp Mac and Cheese Recipe:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
In a large soup pot, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, seafood seasoning, salt, and pepper, and cook until golden, about 1 minute. Gradually add milk, bring to a boil, and cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in 3 cups cheese until melted.
When sauce is smooth, remove from heat, add cooked pasta, shrimp and mozzarella cheese and stir until thoroughly combined. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.
In a small bowl, combine crushed butter crackers with remaining 2 tablespoons of melted butter; sprinkle on top of the casserole. Bake 20-30 minutes, or until heated through and the top is golden. Serve
