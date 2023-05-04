Recipe available at mrfood.com and channel3000.com

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

This ricotta cheesecake recipe is made in classic New York-style! That's 'cause it's filled with cream cheese and ricotta cheese to give it an extra-special taste. Plus, while our sweet Ricotta Cheesecake with Berries is perfect year round, we've also fancied it up so it's perfect for your holiday dessert table! 

What You'll Need

  • 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • 1 (16-ounce) container ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cups sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) butter, melted and cooled
  • Assorted fresh berries for garnish

Tags