This ricotta cheesecake recipe is made in classic New York-style! That's 'cause it's filled with cream cheese and ricotta cheese to give it an extra-special taste. Plus, while our sweet Ricotta Cheesecake with Berries is perfect year round, we've also fancied it up so it's perfect for your holiday dessert table!
What You'll Need
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
1 (16-ounce) container ricotta cheese
1 cup sour cream
1 1/2 cups sugar
4 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) butter, melted and cooled
Assorted fresh berries for garnish
What to Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and ricotta cheese until well combined. Add sour cream, sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, and butter. Pour mixture into pan.
Bake 1 hour, turn oven off, and leave pan in oven for 30 minutes. (This will help prevent the cake from cracking on top.) Allow to cool completely in refrigerator.
When ready to serve, remove sides of springform pan and garnish with fresh berries.
