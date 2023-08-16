Get the recipe online at mrfood.com or channel3000.com.

This recipe was inspired by Elvis, who had a love for all things peanut butter, bananas, and bacon! We may not be able to perform rock 'n' roll like our good friend, Terry Buchwald, but our Peanut Butter & Banana French Toast Bake is our way of paying tribute to the King. One bite of this and we know you're going to be "all shook up" in the delicious flavors!

What You'll Need

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 8 eggs
  • 2 1/2 cups half-and-half
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 loaf French bread, cut into 2-inch cubes
  • 3 bananas, sliced
  • 4 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
  • 1 cup peanut butter

