This recipe was inspired by Elvis, who had a love for all things peanut butter, bananas, and bacon! We may not be able to perform rock 'n' roll like our good friend, Terry Buchwald, but our Peanut Butter & Banana French Toast Bake is our way of paying tribute to the King. One bite of this and we know you're going to be "all shook up" in the delicious flavors!
What You'll Need
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
8 eggs
2 1/2 cups half-and-half
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 loaf French bread, cut into 2-inch cubes
3 bananas, sliced
4 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
1 cup peanut butter
What to Do
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon, set aside. (This will prevent the cinnamon from floating when combined with the egg mixture.) In a large bowl, combine eggs, half and half, vanilla, salt and the cinnamon-sugar mixture; beat until well combined. Add bread cubes and banana slices; toss until coated.
Chill 15 minutes then remove bread mixture from refrigerator, toss again, and chill an additional 15 minutes. Pour into baking dish.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until the mixture is set and the top is golden. Remove from oven, sprinkle with crumbled bacon, and place back in oven 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a microwave-safe bowl, warm peanut butter 15 seconds. Stir until smooth and pourable. If necessary, continue to microwave in 10 second intervals until desired consistency. (Make sure you don’t over heat it.) Immediately spoon over the French toast bake and serve.
For More Elvis Inspiration
Having the amazing Terry Buchwald in the Test Kitchen was an honor. Find out more about this talented Elvis tribute artist, including his upcoming appearances, by checking out his website and Facebook!