We can’t think of a better way to celebrate June is Dairy Month than by making a decadent, Italian style cheesecake that uses a collection of dairy aisle favorites. It’s easy, it’s delicious and with many of the items at special prices this month, it’s hard to resist. And while you’re at the market, take a few extra minutes to explore all that the dairy aisle has to offer. 

What You'll Need

  • 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar, divided
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 (15-ounce) container ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup lemon yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 2 eggs
  • Fresh fruit for garnish, optional

