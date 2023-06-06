We can’t think of a better way to celebrate June is Dairy Month than by making a decadent, Italian style cheesecake that uses a collection of dairy aisle favorites. It’s easy, it’s delicious and with many of the items at special prices this month, it’s hard to resist. And while you’re at the market, take a few extra minutes to explore all that the dairy aisle has to offer.
What You'll Need
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar, divided
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1 (15-ounce) container ricotta cheese
1 cup lemon yogurt
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons lemon juice
Zest of 1 lemon
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
2 eggs
Fresh fruit for garnish, optional
What to Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, and melted butter; press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Bake 4 minutes, remove from oven and set aside to cool.
In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat ricotta cheese, yogurt, remaining 1 cup sugar, the flour, lemon juice, and zest until thoroughly combined. Add cream cheese and eggs and beat until smooth; pour into pie crust.
Bake 55 to 60 minutes, or until center is nearly set. Cool 60 minutes and then refrigerate 5 hours or until ready to serve. Garnish with fresh fruit, if desired.
Test Kitchen Tip
Feel free to experiment by changing up the flavor of yogurt. With so many options, there is something for everyone.
