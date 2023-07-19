Recipe available at mrfood.com and channel3000.com

With summer here, let's start using that grill to make these amazing Hot Dog Kebabs! Not your usual kebabs, these Hot Dog Kebabs are fun and colorful, and they taste great too. You'll love the flavor-packed sauce over bite-sized pieces of hot dogs, bell peppers, corn, and onions for a sure-fire hit with the kids and everyone else too!

What You'll Need

  • 1/2 cup chili sauce
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons deli mustard
  • 1 (16-ounce) package quarter-pound hot dogs, cut into 16 pieces (see Note)
  • 2 ears fresh corn, cut into 1-inch slices
  • 1 green bell pepper, cut into 12 pieces
  • 1 small red onion, peeled and cut into half-moons
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 12 pieces
  • 4 (12-inch) metal skewers

