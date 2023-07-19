With summer here, let's start using that grill to make these amazing Hot Dog Kebabs! Not your usual kebabs, these Hot Dog Kebabs are fun and colorful, and they taste great too. You'll love the flavor-packed sauce over bite-sized pieces of hot dogs, bell peppers, corn, and onions for a sure-fire hit with the kids and everyone else too!
What You'll Need
1/2 cup chili sauce
3 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons deli mustard
1 (16-ounce) package quarter-pound hot dogs, cut into 16 pieces (see Note)
2 ears fresh corn, cut into 1-inch slices
1 green bell pepper, cut into 12 pieces
1 small red onion, peeled and cut into half-moons
1 red bell pepper, cut into 12 pieces
4 (12-inch) metal skewers
What to Do
Preheat grill to medium heat.
In a medium bowl, combine chili sauce, brown sugar, and mustard; mix well and set aside.
On each skewer, thread a piece of hot dog, corn, green pepper, onion, and red pepper; repeat 2 more times and end with an additional piece of hot dog.
Brush skewers with half the chili sauce mixture, then grill 4 to 5 minutes. Brush with remaining sauce, then turn kebabs and grill 4 to 5 more minutes, or until vegetables are tender and hot dogs are heated through.
Check This Out!
We like to use quarter-pound kosher franks for this recipe because their size works well on the skewers and their taste teams perfectly with the zippy sauce.
We don't know about you, but we've just gotta have baked beans when we're eating hot dogs of any style!
