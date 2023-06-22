Recipe available at mrfood.com and channel3000.com.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

For a fresh and quick meal, whip up our Fresh Garden Pasta! Made with all the warm weather favorites, like zucchini, summer squash, and onion chunks, our garden veggie angel pasta is a flavorful symphony of flavors. Dig in to enjoy the combination of roasted veggies that rests beautifully on top of some angel hair pasta!

But the best part of this summer pasta recipe? It's totally budget-friendly! Plus, you can easily swap out your roasted veggies based on what's in your kitchen or available at the local farmer's market. It's warm and comforting but also light and bright, which is perfect for warmer months.

Tags