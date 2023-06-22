For a fresh and quick meal, whip up our Fresh Garden Pasta! Made with all the warm weather favorites, like zucchini, summer squash, and onion chunks, our garden veggie angel pasta is a flavorful symphony of flavors. Dig in to enjoy the combination of roasted veggies that rests beautifully on top of some angel hair pasta!
But the best part of this summer pasta recipe? It's totally budget-friendly! Plus, you can easily swap out your roasted veggies based on what's in your kitchen or available at the local farmer's market. It's warm and comforting but also light and bright, which is perfect for warmer months.
What You'll Need
1/3 cup olive oil
6 cloves garlic, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
6 plum tomatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
2 summer squash, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 (16-ounce) package angel hair pasta
1/4 cup slivered fresh basil
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Garden Vegetables Pasta Instructions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
Chop the vegetables into large chunks.
Combine olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper; mix well. In a large bowl, mix the tomatoes, zucchini, squash, and onion and toss with the oil and spice mixture until evenly coated.
Place in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Place the sheet in the preheated oven and roast 30 minutes or until tender and vegetables begin to brown around the edges.
Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and place in a large serving bowl. Add roasted vegetables and pan drippings; add basil and Parmesan cheese and toss gently until evenly coated. Serve immediately.
Check This Out!
Feel free to substitute some of your other favorite veggies, like carrots or bell peppers.
A crispy, warm garlic bread would be a great go-along to this fresh and tasty dish -- great for sopping up every last bit of the delicious sauce!