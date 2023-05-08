This ain't your momma's deviled egg recipe! We decided to give this recipe a Buffalo-style twist! That's right, we took all the classic flavors and added in some hot wing sauce. Top it off with some bleu cheese crumbles, and you better believe our Buffalo-Style Deviled Eggs will have everyone saying, "OOH IT'S SO GOOD!!"™
What You'll Need
6 eggs
3 tablespoons blue cheese dressing
1 tablespoon buffalo wing sauce
1 tablespoon blue cheese crumbles
What to Do
Place eggs in a single layer in a medium saucepan and cover them with about an inch of cold water; bring to a boil. Once they come to a boil, remove saucepan from heat, cover it, and let it sit about 18 minutes for large eggs. Run them under cold water to cool them; continue to cool them further with some ice. Gently tap each egg until the shell is finely cracked, then peel under running water.
Cut eggs in half horizontally and remove yolks. In a small bowl, combine egg yolks, blue cheese dressing, and wing sauce; mix well.
With a spoon, plastic storage or pastry bag, fill egg white halves with yolk mixture and place on a platter. Evenly sprinkle each with blue cheese. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Test Kitchen Tip
Deviled eggs recipes come in handy for so many occasions! If you want to keep it fresh, check out our Ways with Deviled Eggs collection!