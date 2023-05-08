Recipe available at mrfood.com and channel3000.com.

This ain't your momma's deviled egg recipe! We decided to give this recipe a Buffalo-style twist! That's right, we took all the classic flavors and added in some hot wing sauce. Top it off with some bleu cheese crumbles, and you better believe our Buffalo-Style Deviled Eggs will have everyone saying, "OOH IT'S SO GOOD!!"™

What You'll Need

  • 6 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons blue cheese dressing
  • 1 tablespoon buffalo wing sauce
  • 1 tablespoon blue cheese crumbles

