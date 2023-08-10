These homemade layered brownies are so decadent, they might make you feel a little weak in the knees. Our Buckeye Brownies start off with a yummy homemade brownie batter, and then they get a creamy peanut butter filling for the next layer. To take 'em to the next level, we top these off with a 3-ingredient chocolate glaze. Put it all together, and the entire neighborhood will be lining up for a square!
What You'll Need
4 (1-ounce) squares unsweetened chocolate
1 1/2 sticks butter
2 cups granulated sugar
3 eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup chopped peanuts
Peanut Butter Layer
2 cups peanut butter
1 cup confectioners' sugar
Chocolate Glaze
4 (1-ounce) squares semisweet chocolate
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
What to Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt unsweetened chocolate and 1-1/2 sticks butter in microwave on high 2 minutes or just until butter is melted. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. (This can also be done in a saucepan on stove over low heat.) Stir in granulated sugar then mix in the beaten eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla until well blended. Stir in flour and peanuts then spread in baking dish.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out with fudgy crumbs; do not overbake. Cool in baking dish.
Meanwhile, to make Peanut Butter Layer, in a medium bowl, combine peanut butter and confectioners' sugar until well blended and smooth. Spread over cooled brownies.
To make the Chocolate Glaze, place the semisweet chocolate, 2 tablespoons butter, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a small microwave-safe bowl and heat mixture in microwave on high 2 minutes or just until butter is melted. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. (This can also be done in a saucepan on stove over low heat.) Spread over peanut butter layer. Cool until set then cut into squares.
Test Kitchen Tip
Make sure to ask if anyone is allergic to peanuts before serving these up at a potluck or to the neighborhood kids. Remember to grab a big glass of cold milk to wash them down, otherwise you’ll wind up with peanut butter-mouth! That’s where you’re mouth clamps shut. You know what we mean. It's happened to all of us once or twice!
The great thing about this recipe, is it's one you can definitely make with the kids or grandkids. There's always something special about making memories while creating something in the kitchen. If you whip up this recipe, tell us all about in the comments below!
