Get the recipe online at mrfood.com and channel3000.com

These homemade layered brownies are so decadent, they might make you feel a little weak in the knees. Our Buckeye Brownies start off with a yummy homemade brownie batter, and then they get a creamy peanut butter filling for the next layer. To take 'em to the next level, we top these off with a 3-ingredient chocolate glaze. Put it all together, and the entire neighborhood will be lining up for a square!

What You'll Need

  • 4 (1-ounce) squares unsweetened chocolate
  • 1 1/2 sticks butter
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup chopped peanuts
  •  
  • Peanut Butter Layer
  • 2 cups peanut butter
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar
  •  
  • Chocolate Glaze
  • 4 (1-ounce) squares semisweet chocolate
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract