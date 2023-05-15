MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison teenager is graduating high school early and attending a prestigious culinary school in New York City, a feat he attributes to support from the Goodman Community Center's TEENworks program.
Julian Sanchez, a student at La Follette High School, is set to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York in the fall to further his education.
Since he was a child watching his parents cook in the kitchen, he has had an interest in the culinary arts.
"I just thought it's really cool that you can create something from like little to nothing," he said.
But it was the TEENworks program at Goodman, which gives young people hands-on experience in a number of career pathways, that helped him develop the skills to turn that creativity into a career.
"Going to Goodman is kind of what really inspired me to want to go cook, go to culinary school because of the catering program. That's what really got me into it," he said, busily rushing around the kitchen as he prepared a plate of crêpes.
Graduating high school a year early, he said, will help him get a head start on his culinary education and set him on a path to success.
Sanchez said he wants to learn about cuisines from around the world both in culinary school and through travel. Eventually, he wants to open a restaurant.
