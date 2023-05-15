Julian Sanchez
MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison teenager is graduating high school early and attending a prestigious culinary school in New York City, a feat he attributes to support from the Goodman Community Center's TEENworks program.

Julian Sanchez, a student at La Follette High School, is set to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York in the fall to further his education. 