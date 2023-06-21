MADISON, Wis. -- Applications have just closed for a newcheese taster at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Dairy Research.
But if you excitedly applied for the job ofDescriptive Sensory Panelist, the big cheese saysit’s not all fun and games.
“It is kind of a very rigorous job,” sensory coordinator Brandon Prochaska said. “When the story went viral a little bit,peoplejustkind of thinkyou know,you sit down, you taste some cheese, you say whether you like it or not.”
Still, he said they have to go through roughly 200 applications for candidates clamoring for the job.
News 3 Now got a behind-the-scenes lookWednesdayataday in the life of a Descriptive Sensory Panelistin one of the labs at thenewly-renovatedBabcock Hall.
The group is made up of both students and members of the public.
"They're all very enthusiastic and passionate about cheese," Prochaska said.
If hired, they are paid through three months of training before starting thepart-time,roughly 10-hour per week job.
“Keep your mind open and your palette too,”Kristin Panzica, who started just last year, said.
On Wednesday, the group tried some shredded cheeses and cheese pizzas.
Unlikeother places,when hot pizzas come out oftheseovens,they'renot gobbled up in minutes by a hungry crowd.
“This week we have almost 30 pizzas that we have to evaluate,” Prochaska said.
If you think theyjusttaste them, youdon’tknow “jack.”
“Kind of whatwe're teaching them is to speak a common language," Prochaska said. “So,think of like, ‘How well does it gothrough ashredding machine? How well does it bake, brown, blister? How does the cheese stretch and melt and flow?’”
It'snotalljust for aesthetics.The panelists taste the scientific compounds and components used to flavor and preserve cheese.
That presents its own set of risks, whichPanzicaexperienced in her first year as a panelist.
“An enzyme-modified cheese, I had a totally allergic reaction to it,” she recounted. “The concentration was too high, which we don't know this because it's kind of blind tasting, so the next thing you know I'm like, 'Benadryl, quick!’”
A cheese lover herself, sheenjoysnowhaving a sharper eye than most at the supermarket.
“I can see the(shredded)cheeses,there's potato starch to keep the shreds separate,” she said, “if I buy like a premade frozen burrito or something I know that that'snot really the cheese– sometimesit’sa form of spray or powder.”
It’sa savory sacrifice that Prochaska said is valuable to the clients they serve – from large national cheese producers to smaller startup companies “developing their first cheese.”
“People don't realize how much work goes into the food industry as faras likequality control and research and development. Most peopledon'tknow that professional tasting is a thing,” Prochaska said.
