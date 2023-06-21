Applications now closed for professional cheese taster at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. -- Applications have just closed for a new cheese taster at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Dairy Research.

But if you excitedly applied for the job of Descriptive Sensory Panelist, the big cheese says it’s not all fun and games.  

It is kind of a very rigorous job,” sensory coordinator Brandon Prochaska said. “When the story went viral a little bit, people just kind of think you know, you sit down, you taste some cheese, you say whether you like it or not.

Still, he said they have to go through roughly 200 applications for candidates clamoring for the job. 

News 3 Now got a behind-the-scenes look Wednesday at a day in the life of a Descriptive Sensory Panelist in one of the labs at the newly-renovated Babcock Hall.