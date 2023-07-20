Sight, smell, touch, and taste—if you're allowed a sample—are your most important tools when shopping for succulent, flavorful vegetables and fruits.
Vegetables are picked ripe and don't ripen further after harvest, so many tend to have a longer shelf life compared with more fragile fruits, which can be sold at any stage of their life cycle. That's one reason it's essential to know the indicators of ripeness.
As a general rule, produce should feel heavier when ripe, thanks to its high water content. As they begin to degrade, vegetables and fruits lose weight, so avoid any that feel lightweight for their size, especially if they're bruised or mushy.
You can usually also tell by sight whether items are in good shape. Take an extra moment to glance at the cut stem, advises Cynthia Sandberg, owner of Love Apple Farms, a biodynamic farm in Santa Cruz, Calif. "If the cut stem is brown or wrinkled, the produce is older than you may want."
Aroma is another good indicator of ripeness. Berries should smell fresh and sweet, with no moldy whiffs. Pineapples and stone fruits, such as peaches and nectarines, should have a rich, fruity aroma. Ripe tomatoes yield a pleasant earthy smell, familiar to anyone who's plucked a sun-drenched tomato right off the vine.
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin is seeing an increase in cyclosporiasis, an intestinal parasitic illness tied to fresh produce.
Cyclospora is a parasite commonly found in tropical or subtropical countries, epidemiologist Kim Zelton said. People become infected with it when they visit these countries and consume food or water that's contaminated.
But every summer in the United States, we also see infections in people who did not report traveling and instead became exposed when they ate fresh produce imported from countries where the parasite is more common.
Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, weight loss, loss of appetite, fever and tiredness.
The increase in infections is typical for this time of year, although it is still important to be aware, Zelton said. For Wisconsinites, the main issue is going to be imported produce.
"It's important to be aware that fresh produce can contain different germs, one of which is Cyclospora, that can make you sick," Zelton said.
"There's this saying that the safest produce is cooked produce," Zelton said.
If the produce can't be cooked, there are a number of measures that can be taken to try and prevent illness. Washing your hands before and after handling raw produce, rinsing it thoroughly under running water, using a clean produce brush, and storing it away from things like meats, poultry and seafood are good practices to follow, according to Zelton.
