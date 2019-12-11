MADISON, Wis. - Check out these cool kitchen tools under $40 that can make great gifts for family and friends who love to cook!

The gadgets are from Orange Tree Imports on Monroe Street in Madison.

Cheese Knife (Donna's favorite), $15.95

Taco Holders, $5.99

Microwave Egg Cooker, $7.95

Collapsible Leak Proof Bowl, $5.99

Freezer Portion Pods, $14.50

Leaf Twisters, $4.99

Non-boil Over Pan Lid, $9.99

Wisconsin Platter, $17.95

Chop Stir Stick, $7.99

Egg To Go Pods, $4.99

Onion Glasses (Donna's favorite), $19.95

Cut Resistant Glove, $9.98

Microplane Zester , $12.99

, $12.99 Bend It Brush, $9.98

Red Drain Sink Mat, $14.50

Reusable Silicone Baggie, $11.99

Pinch Clips/Funnel/Jar Opener, $4.99

Dish Cloth, Special Bacteria Remover, $7.95

Drain Stopper, $6.50

Swiss Diamond 7-inch Skillet, $39.95

Holiday gifts for cooks! Donna's kitchen gadgets roundup 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.