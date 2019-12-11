Holiday gifts for cooks! Donna's kitchen gadgets roundup 2019
MADISON, Wis. - Check out these cool kitchen tools under $40 that can make great gifts for family and friends who love to cook!
The gadgets are from Orange Tree Imports on Monroe Street in Madison.
- Cheese Knife (Donna's favorite), $15.95
- Taco Holders, $5.99
- Microwave Egg Cooker, $7.95
- Collapsible Leak Proof Bowl, $5.99
- Freezer Portion Pods, $14.50
- Leaf Twisters, $4.99
- Non-boil Over Pan Lid, $9.99
- Wisconsin Platter, $17.95
- Chop Stir Stick, $7.99
- Egg To Go Pods, $4.99
- Onion Glasses (Donna's favorite), $19.95
- Cut Resistant Glove, $9.98
- Microplane Zester, $12.99
- Bend It Brush, $9.98
- Red Drain Sink Mat, $14.50
- Reusable Silicone Baggie, $11.99
- Pinch Clips/Funnel/Jar Opener, $4.99
- Dish Cloth, Special Bacteria Remover, $7.95
- Drain Stopper, $6.50
- Swiss Diamond 7-inch Skillet, $39.95
