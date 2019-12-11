PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Food

Holiday gifts for cooks! Donna's kitchen gadgets roundup 2019

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 11:18 AM CST

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 07:02 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Check out these cool kitchen tools under $40 that can make great gifts for family and friends who love to cook!

The gadgets are from Orange Tree Imports on Monroe Street in Madison. 

  • Cheese Knife (Donna's favorite), $15.95
  • Taco Holders, $5.99
  • Microwave Egg Cooker, $7.95
  • Collapsible Leak Proof Bowl, $5.99
  • Freezer Portion Pods, $14.50
  • Leaf Twisters, $4.99
  • Non-boil Over Pan Lid, $9.99
  • Wisconsin Platter, $17.95
  • Chop Stir Stick, $7.99
  • Egg To Go Pods, $4.99
  • Onion Glasses (Donna's favorite), $19.95
  • Cut Resistant Glove, $9.98
  • Microplane Zester, $12.99
  • Bend It Brush, $9.98
  • Red Drain Sink Mat, $14.50
  • Reusable Silicone Baggie, $11.99
  • Pinch Clips/Funnel/Jar Opener, $4.99
  • Dish Cloth, Special Bacteria Remover, $7.95
  • Drain Stopper, $6.50
  • Swiss Diamond 7-inch Skillet, $39.95

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Lifestyle Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars