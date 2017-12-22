Donna's Instant Pot risotto

This is the easy and fast way to prepare risotto. It saves 30 to 60 minutes of stirring the rice on the stove while gradually adding stock. This is a remarkable adaptation.

4 slices bacon

1 medium onion, diced

8 ounces sliced mushrooms, optional

2 cups arborio rice (a high starch short grain rice)

1/4 cup white wine

4-1/2 cups fat-free chicken broth

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 cup frozen peas

salt and pepper to taste

Set Instant Pot to Saute setting. Add bacon and cook until crisp. Remove bacon from the pot.

Crumble and set aside. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat. If using mushroom, add to pot and cook until tender. Add onions and sauté until translucent. Add rice and cook until rice turns a chalky white, about 3 minutes. Stir with a wooden spoon. Add wine to deglaze the pot and stir until most of the wine has evaporated. Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Cancel Saute setting and choose Pressure Cooker High setting. Select 5 minutes. Cover and lock the lid. Make sure the pressure valve is on the closed setting.

It will take a few minutes for pressure to build up and then it will count down from 5 minutes. When it has finished, press Cancel and release the pressure valve manually. Open the pot and stir the rice. It will look like there is a lot of extra liquid but it will be absorbed as you stir. Add the butter and cheese and continue to stir until rice and cheese are well mixed. (If there is still too much liquid, set the pot to Saute and cook it a few more minutes.) Add frozen peas.

They will soften in the hot rice. Add reserved bacon. Season with salt and pepper to taste. If rice is not served immediately, set Instant Pot to Warm setting.

Nutritional information per serving (6)

Calories: 315

Fat, gm.: 6

Protein, gm.: 11

Carbs, gm.: 55

Cholesterol, mg.: 15

Fiber, gm.: 1