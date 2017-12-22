Donna's Instant Pot chicken and veggie stew

Chicken stew can be prepared in 30 minutes using the Instant Pot. This recipe is only a guide. Vary the amounts of ingredients depending on the number of serving you need. You might even like to plan for leftovers.

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, peeled and diced

4 ounces chopped mushrooms

1 medium potato, peeled and diced

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

6 ounces chicken breast without skin, diced

1/4 cup white wine

2 tablespoons flour

1 can (15 ounces) fat-free chicken broth

1 cup frozen green peas

Add oil to Instant Pot. Set on Saute. When oil is hot, add onion and cook until translucent. Remove from pan. Add mushrooms and cook until lightly brown. Add potatoes and carrots. Continue to cook for 2 - 3 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add chicken to the pan and add extra oil if necessary. Cook while stirring occasionally until chicken pieces are lightly brown. Deglaze pan with wine. Combine flour and chicken broth in a shaker or jar. Pour into pot and cook while stirring until mixture boils. Return onions, mushrooms, potatoes and carrots to the pan. Press Cancel. Cover and lock pan. Make sure pressure valve is in the locked position. Press Pressure Cook High and set timer for 7 minutes.

When time is up, let pan set for 4 -5 minutes. Turn pressure valve to release any remaining steam. Press Cancel. Open cover. If sauce is too thin, set pot on Saute and add additional flour and broth mixture. Bring to a boil. Press Cancel. Add frozen green peas. Stir to mix.

If not serving immediately set on Keep Warm. The stew can be served with noodles if desired.

Serves 2 -3