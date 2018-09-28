Donna's wild rice with corn soup

This is an elegant soup that originated in Minnesota. It was made famous by Byerly’s grocery store. There are many recipes for this soup and most of them are made with light or even heavy cream. This recipe is much lower in calories and fat but it is just as tasty. Corn adds additional texture and color.

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 large onion, finely chopped

1/3 cup flour

4 cups fat-free chicken broth, divided

1/2 cup carrots, grated or finely chopped

3 cups fresh corn or 1 can (15 ounces) drained canned corn

1 can (12 ounces) evaporated fat-free milk or 1-1/2 cups 2% milk or whole milk

3 cups cooked wild rice* (1/2 cup of raw wild rice makes 3 cups cooked wild rice)

12 ounces lean ham, diced (3 cups)*

3 tablespoons dry sherry

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

salt and pepper to taste

In a heavy large saucepan, melt butter. Add onion and cook until translucent. In a shaker or jar, combine flour with 2 cups of the broth. Shake or mix until smooth. Add to saucepan along with remaining broth. Bring to a boil while stirring constantly. Boil for 2 minutes. Add carrots and corn. Cook until tender. Add milk, cooked rice, ham, sherry, nutmeg, and white pepper. Heat through and keep warm until ready to serve. Season with salt and pepper.

If soup is too thick, thin with extra broth, milk, or cream.

*Note: Cooked crumbled bacon can be substituted for the ham.

Nutritional information per serving (10)

Calories: 185

Fat, gm.: 3

Protein, gm.: 13

Carbs, gm.: 26

Cholesterol, mg.: 20

Fiber, gm.: 2.0

Cooking Wild Rice

Directions for an easy, fool-proof way to cook wild rice:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Wash desired amount of rice and place in an oven-proof bowl or an oven proof pan. (Choose the size of bowl or pan depending on how much rice you are cooking. The rice will triple in amount after it is cooked.) For every cup of rice, measure 3 cups of water or chicken broth and place broth in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Pour boiling liquid over rice. Cover bowl or pan with a tight fitting lid. Place in oven and immediately turn off oven. Leave the bowl or pan of rice in the oven over night or at least 6 hours. In the morning you will find the rice perfectly cooked. Refrigerate until ready to use.