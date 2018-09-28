Donna's wild rice, cranberry orange bread

This bread is moist and slightly crumbly but SO super good. I love the crunchy texture of the rice and nuts. The cranberries with a touch of brandy and the orange juice adds flavor.

1/2 cup cooked wild rice

1/2 cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons brandy

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups flour

3/4 cup orange juice

2 teaspoons orange zest, optional

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degree or 325 degrees for a convection oven. Butter a 4 x 9 inch loaf pan.

Cook wild rice and set aside.

In a small saucepan, combine dried cranberries and brandy. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Set aside to cool.

In a large bowl, combine sugar and butter. Mix well. Add salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix well. Alternately add flour and orange juice and mix well. Add orange zest if desired. Add nuts, reserved wild rice and reserved cranberries. Stir until well mixed. Spoon into baking pan. Bake for 50 - 60 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let set in the pan for 10 - 15 minutes. Remove from pan and cool on a rack.

Note: Bread tends to crumble when cut while it is warm. It freezes well and slices even better after freezing.

Nutritional information per serving (12)

Calories: 200

Fat, gm.: 7

Protein, gm.: 4

Carbs, gm.: 30

Cholesterol, mg.: 10

Fiber, gm.: 1

Cooking Wild Rice

Directions for an easy, fool-proof way to cook wild rice:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Wash desired amount of rice and place in an oven-proof bowl or an oven proof pan. (Choose the size of bowl or pan depending on how much rice you are cooking. The rice will triple in amount after it is cooked.) For every cup of rice, measure 3 cups of water or chicken broth and place broth in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Pour boiling liquid over rice. Cover bowl or pan with a tight fitting lid. Place in oven and immediately turn off oven. Leave the bowl or pan of rice in the oven over night or at least 6 hours. In the morning you will find the rice perfectly cooked. Refrigerate until ready to use.