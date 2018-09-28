Donna's lemon chicken with wild rice

Dress up chicken with this great combination of textures and flavors.

1-1/2 cups cooked wild rice* (see directions for cooking wild rice)

1 pound chicken breast without skin

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 medium red pepper, thinly sliced, divided

1 small zucchini, thinly sliced

salt and pepper, divided

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup white wine

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup fat-free chicken broth

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Garnish

1 lemon, thinly sliced

chopped parsley

red pepper, thinly sliced

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Butter a 3 quart casserole dish. Place cooked wild rice in the casserole dish.

Slice chicken breast into bite-sized pieces. Set aside.

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add onion and cook until translucent. Place in casserole dish. Add ¾ of the pepper slices and zucchini to skillet and cook until tender. Lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in casserole dish. Add mushrooms to the skillet and cook until lightly brown and moisture is absorbed. Lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in casserole dish.

Add additional oil to the skillet. Add half of the chicken pieces. Sauté until lightly brown. Lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in casserole dish. Repeat with remaining chicken. Place in casserole dish.

Add wine to skillet to deglaze. Bring to a boil until reduced by half. Mix flour and chicken broth in a shaker. Pour into skillet and bring to a boil while stirring. Add cream, lemon juice and lemon zest. Stir to mix. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour mixture into casserole dish. Top with lemon slices. Place in oven for 15 - 20 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with parsley before serving. Garnish with remaining thin red pepper slices.

Nutritional information per serving (4)

Calories: 300

Fat, gm.: 10

Protein, gm.: 27

Carbs, gm.: 24

Cholesterol, mg.: 70

Fiber, gm.: 4



Cooking Wild Rice

Directions for an easy, fool-proof way to cook wild rice:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Wash desired amount of rice and place in an oven-proof bowl or an oven proof pan. (Choose the size of bowl or pan depending on how much rice you are cooking. The rice will triple in amount after it is cooked.) For every cup of rice, measure 3 cups of water or chicken broth and place broth in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Pour boiling liquid over rice. Cover bowl or pan with a tight fitting lid. Place in oven and immediately turn off oven. Leave the bowl or pan of rice in the oven over night or at least 6 hours. In the morning you will find the rice perfectly cooked. Refrigerate until ready to use.