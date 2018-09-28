Donna's acorn squash with wild reice

This is a perfect fall vegetable side dish.

The wild rice mixture has hints of both sweet and savory seasonings.

1 large acorn squash

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon orange juice

1 tablespoon orange zest

2 tablespoons maple sugar

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup cooked wild rice

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Microwave acorn squash for 5 minutes to soften. Cut in 4 equal pieces. Remove and discard the seeds. Place squash in a baking dish with an inch of water. Cover and bake until fork tender.

In a small skillet, melt butter. Add onion and cook until lightly brown. Add Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, orange juice, orange zest, maple syrup, dried cranberries, walnuts and cooked wild rice. Stir to mix. Remove from heat.

When ready to serve, re-warm rice mixture and place squash on individual plates. Distribute wild rice mixture on top of each serving of squash.

Note: If desired, drizzle a small amount of maple syrup on top of the squash before adding the wild rice mixture.

Nutritional information per serving (4)

Calories: 215

Fat, gm.: 12

Protein, gm.: 6

Carbs, gm.: 25

Cholesterol, mg.: 8

Fiber, gm.: 3

Cooking Wild Rice

Directions for an easy, fool-proof way to cook wild rice:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Wash desired amount of rice and place in an oven-proof bowl or an oven proof pan. (Choose the size of bowl or pan depending on how much rice you are cooking. The rice will triple in amount after it is cooked.) For every cup of rice, measure 3 cups of water or chicken broth and place broth in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Pour boiling liquid over rice. Cover bowl or pan with a tight fitting lid. Place in oven and immediately turn off oven. Leave the bowl or pan of rice in the oven over night or at least 6 hours. In the morning you will find the rice perfectly cooked. Refrigerate until ready to use.