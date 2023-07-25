(CNN) — While we seek to tackle the climate crisis, there are realities of our changing climate that we already need to live with. Sea levels have been rising at an accelerating pace, with US coastlines estimated to see a rise of 10 to 12 inches by 2050. The UN Secretary-General has warned that entire communities and countries could disappear in the coming decades as a result; the danger is especially acute for the 900 million or so people living in low-lying coastal zones.

Many of these vulnerable communities have already experienced devastating flooding. But instead of building seawalls to try and keep water out, or elevating homes on stilts, some architects are designing a future in which we live with water — and on it.