(CNN) — Art heist movies — think “Ocean’s 8,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” Audrey Hepburn’s “How To Steal a Million” — always capture the imagination, but of course, audacious thefts are not the sole preserve of the silver screen.

Just last week, London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed the opening of an investigation into treasures, including semi-precious stones and gold jewelry dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, that the museum say have been “missing, stolen or damaged” over a number of years. An employee at the museum has been dismissed, with “legal action” pending, the statement added.