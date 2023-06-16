Fitchburg named one of best US cities for multigenerational families Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City Of Fitchburg Offering Early Voting Options Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Fitchburg has been named one of the top places in the country for families to live.This week, Fortune Well ranked the Madison suburb tenth in its list of the 50 best communities for access to resources and support for multigenerational families.The city earned high marks for its access to quality healthcare and outdoor amenities.One city from each state was included in the rankings; topping this year's list was Cambridge, Massachusetts.Fitchburg was the only Midwestern city to crack the top 10, but Eagan, Minnesota came in at number 11. Iowa City, Iowa, meanwhile, took the 17th spot.To read the full list, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fitchburg Cities In The United States Quality Healthcare Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Searchers find second campsite, other clues while looking for missing teen near Devil's Lake State Park Search for missing 13-year-old continues on outskirts of Devil's Lake State Park Local businesses work to support law enforcement in search for missing Sauk Co. teen Dane County Board approves resolution to make county sanctuary for trans, nonbinary people Wisconsin Republicans vote to end funding for child care program Latest News UWPD: Woman who pointed gun at other driver during road rage incident arrested Fitchburg named one of best US cities for multigenerational families LGBTQ+ Milwaukee supervisor says man called him a gay slur, then punched him in the face at a mall Attorney for Verona school security director disputes abuse claim, calls for community support I-90 reopens after vehicle fire shuts down westbound lane, scorches greenery along interstate More News