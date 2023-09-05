Finding a vacation rental in New York City just got harder

(CNN) — Travelers looking to rent an apartment for a few days in New York City will find slimmer pickings now that city officials have started enforcing new rules cracking down on short-term rentals.

The rules, which are being enforced as of Tuesday, mean a whole lot of listings on sites such as Airbnb will no longer be available for stays of less than 30 days unless property owners have gone through the city’s application process and received approval in the form of an official registration number.