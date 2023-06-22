Final year for annual American Girl Benefit Sale Ryan Mares Ryan Mares Author email Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Madison Children's Museum's American Girl Benefit Sale will end this year after nearly four decades. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- After almost four decades running, the American Girl Benefit Sale is hosting its last event this weekend.The sale of excess American Girl inventory draws up to 7,000 ticketholders from all over the country to Madison so they can grab American Girl dolls and accessories at a discounted price.Proceeds from the event go to the Madison Children’s Museum, which runs and organizes the sale, as well as dozens of other children’s charities.“Like most exciting fundraising events, eventually they play out,” Madison Children’s Museum CEO Deborah Gilpin said. “It’s time for this one to have this swan-song.”Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the event late on Saturday or early on Sunday.To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Girl Doll Sale Madison Ryan Mares Author email Follow Ryan Mares Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: Verona school board will not fire its district security director charged with hitting student Missing teen believed to be better equipped to survive in woods than initially thought U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near Titanic during search for submersible. Follow live updates. 16 year old boy dies after crashing dirt bike into semi-truck Pilot, crew of Titan submersible believed to be dead, expedition company says Latest News Final year for annual American Girl Benefit Sale Madison School & Community Recreation begins new Mobile Clay Program Wisconsin Democrats rally at Capitol ahead of anniversary of abortion decision 'It's like this wide net of support': Understanding palliative care WCO, Lake Louie Brewing partner on 'Blanket Bier' for Concerts on the Square's 40th season More News