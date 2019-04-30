What's it like to #BeYou?
We know kids are happiest when they can be themselves, and learning that skill is easier said than done.
Check out a few examples of people who are embracing their uniqueness as part of our #BeYou campaign with SSM Health!
When he's not getting you your First Alert Forecast, Gary Cannalte's #BeYou is all about his fandom.— News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) April 2, 2019
He's a Cubs fan in Brewers territory, and he's not afraid to show it!
Show us your team pride! #BeYouhttps://t.co/WxzVGBoPN3 pic.twitter.com/G72efz5dGb
Sometimes your best #BeYou moments involve a furry friend!— News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) March 28, 2019
News 3 Now weekend anchor Amanda Quintana says spending time with Benni is one way she's true to herself! POST A PIC of what makes you and your pet unique. 🐶🐱🐦
Learn more about the #BeYou: https://t.co/WBoeK0c5kS pic.twitter.com/ysDAxjB4Z2
