Summer reading suggestions to help kids #BeYou

MADISON, Wis. - Summer is a time for kids to get outside and play, and who says they can't bring a good book for when a break is needed?

Any reading is beneficial -- whether it be for pleasure or learning. But if you want to help your child learn something about him- or herself, a book could be the answer.

"Figuring out identity can be tough for some children, and communicating the struggle can be even more difficult," SSM Health therapist Britt Coolman said. "That's where books can be handy and effective."

The following are a few book suggestions that just might help a child or teen find themselves.

For young kids:

Elmer, by David McKee

Marvelous Me: Inside and Out, by Lisa Bullard

Be Who You Are, by Todd Parr

ABC I Love Me, by Miriam Muhammed

For pre-teens and early teenagers:

Blackbird Fly, by Erin Entrada Kelly

Amina’s Voice, by Hena Khan

Fish in a Tree, by Lynda Mullaly Hunt

The Stars Beneath Our Feet, by David Barclay Moore

For high schoolers:

Piecing Me Together, by Renee Watson

Stargirl, by Jerry Spinelli

The Skin I’m In, by Sharon Flake

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, by Stephen Chbosky

