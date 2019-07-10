Summer reading suggestions to help kids #BeYou
MADISON, Wis. - Summer is a time for kids to get outside and play, and who says they can't bring a good book for when a break is needed?
Any reading is beneficial -- whether it be for pleasure or learning. But if you want to help your child learn something about him- or herself, a book could be the answer.
"Figuring out identity can be tough for some children, and communicating the struggle can be even more difficult," SSM Health therapist Britt Coolman said. "That's where books can be handy and effective."
The following are a few book suggestions that just might help a child or teen find themselves.
For young kids:
- Elmer, by David McKee
- Marvelous Me: Inside and Out, by Lisa Bullard
- Be Who You Are, by Todd Parr
- ABC I Love Me, by Miriam Muhammed
For pre-teens and early teenagers:
- Blackbird Fly, by Erin Entrada Kelly
- Amina’s Voice, by Hena Khan
- Fish in a Tree, by Lynda Mullaly Hunt
- The Stars Beneath Our Feet, by David Barclay Moore
For high schoolers:
- Piecing Me Together, by Renee Watson
- Stargirl, by Jerry Spinelli
- The Skin I’m In, by Sharon Flake
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower, by Stephen Chbosky
