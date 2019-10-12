Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Lizzo's tour crew adopts puppy, draws attention to local animal rescue Lizzo's tour crew adopts puppy, draws attention to local animal rescue

MADISON, Wis. - Singer and performer Lizzo stopped in Madison for her "Cuz I Love You" tour and promoted a local animal rescue while she was here.

Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin brought six puppies to The Sylvee on Thursday for a puppy party requested by Lizzo.

Lizzo shared multiple videos of the puppies on her Instagram story Thursday. The singer even mentioned where people in the area could go if they were interested in adopting one.

"If you've enjoyed my stories today, and you in Madison, Wisconsin area, these puppies are up for adoption," Lizzo said on her Instagram story, adding the Underdog Rescue handle to the post.

Wojtasiak said she appreciates Lizzo using her celebrity platform to bring attention to animal rescues and shelters.

"Especially when people like Lizzo go out of their way to take us on their Instagram page. So many more people are going to learn about us and whether it means an extra donation around the holidays or it means somebody knows about us, so they can adopt their next pet through us," Wojtasiak said.

A crew member adopted one of the puppies and named her Pocahontas or Poke for short.

"Adoptions don't happen so quickly but all the ducks fell right in a row and the foster mom thought it was a great fit for the puppy," Wojtasiak said.

Wojtasiak said Poke is going to a group of animal lovers and will be loved by the entire crew.

"It's a really close-knit crew. They all seem to have a lot of fun and help each other out and get along. It seems like our little dog who was adopted because the crew member fell in love with her is going to have a really fun life with lots of attention and endless snuggles," Wojtasiak said.

Wojtasiak said the rescue will do puppy parties about once a month. Volunteers will brings cats or dogs to a business in exchange for a donation.

The rescue has opportunities to volunteer, foster and adopt. Dogs and cats listed for adoption can be found on its website.

